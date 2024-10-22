Textbook Question
Olive oil is a monounsaturated oil with a melting point of -6 °C. Soybean oil is a polyunsaturated oil with a melting point of -16 °C . Explain their difference in melting points.
One of the main triglycerides in palm oil is tripalmitin. It contains three fatty acids with carbon designations of, [16:0]. Draw the structure of tripalmitin. Would you expect this molecule to be a solid or liquid at room temperature?
Draw a possible hydrogen bond between a molecule of cholesterol and a molecule of water.