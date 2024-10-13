Textbook Question
Draw a possible hydrogen bond between a molecule of cholesterol and a molecule of water.
Compare the structure of a soap molecule to a phospholipid and explain why a soap’s polar head is smaller than that of a phospholipid.
Describe other components present in a cell membrane and their relative location.
Fats and oils are both triglycerides. Consider the shortening Crisco®. Would scientists consider this a fat or an oil? What about margarine?