Ch.7 States of Matter and Their Attractive Forces
Describe other components present in a cell membrane and their relative location.
The cell membrane, also known as the plasma membrane, is primarily composed of a phospholipid bilayer. This bilayer forms the structural foundation of the membrane, with hydrophilic (water-attracting) heads facing outward and hydrophobic (water-repelling) tails facing inward.
Proteins are embedded within the phospholipid bilayer. These proteins can be integral (spanning the entire membrane) or peripheral (attached to the surface of the membrane). Integral proteins often function as channels or transporters, while peripheral proteins are involved in signaling or structural support.
Cholesterol molecules are interspersed within the phospholipid bilayer. They help maintain membrane fluidity by preventing the fatty acid chains of phospholipids from packing too closely together, especially at lower temperatures.
Carbohydrates are attached to proteins (forming glycoproteins) or lipids (forming glycolipids) on the extracellular surface of the membrane. These carbohydrate chains play a role in cell recognition, signaling, and adhesion.
The cytoskeleton, located on the intracellular side of the membrane, interacts with membrane proteins to provide structural support and maintain the shape of the cell. This interaction also helps anchor the membrane in place.
Phospholipid Bilayer
The cell membrane is primarily composed of a phospholipid bilayer, which consists of two layers of phospholipids. Each phospholipid has a hydrophilic (water-attracting) 'head' and two hydrophobic (water-repelling) 'tails.' This arrangement creates a semi-permeable membrane that allows selective passage of substances, with the hydrophilic heads facing outward towards the aqueous environment and the hydrophobic tails facing inward.
Membrane Proteins
Membrane proteins are integral and peripheral proteins embedded in or associated with the phospholipid bilayer. Integral proteins span the membrane and can function as channels or transporters, while peripheral proteins are attached to the membrane's surface and play roles in signaling and maintaining the cell's shape. Their specific locations and functions are crucial for various cellular processes, including communication and transport.
Cholesterol
Cholesterol molecules are interspersed within the phospholipid bilayer, contributing to membrane fluidity and stability. They help maintain the membrane's integrity by preventing the fatty acid chains of phospholipids from packing too closely together, which is essential for the proper functioning of membrane proteins and overall cell function. Cholesterol's presence is particularly important in maintaining membrane flexibility across varying temperatures.
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
Draw a possible hydrogen bond between a molecule of cholesterol and a molecule of water.
Textbook Question
Compare the structure of a soap molecule to a phospholipid and explain why a soap’s polar head is smaller than that of a phospholipid.
Textbook Question
Mayonnaise is a thick mixture containing oil, vinegar (water-based), and eggs; the eggs contain a phospholipid molecule called lecithin. Mayonnaise cannot be made without lecithin. Explain why lecithin is a critical ingredient.
Textbook Question
Fats and oils are both triglycerides. Consider the shortening Crisco®. Would scientists consider this a fat or an oil? What about margarine?
