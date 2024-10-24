Textbook Question
Identify the type of transport (passive diffusion, facilitated transport, or active transport) that will occur for the following molecules:
(b) glucose, no energy required
Identify the type of transport (passive diffusion, facilitated transport, or active transport) that will occur for the following molecules:
(b) nitrogen
Describe the concentration of the solution outside the cell as hypertonic or hypotonic if that solute is being transported across the cell membrane by
(b) facilitated transport.