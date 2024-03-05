23. Lipids
Cell Membranes
23. Lipids
Cell Membranes
Cell Membranes Concept 1
Cell Membranes Concept 2
Cell Membranes Example 1
Which one of the following components of a cell membrane extends through its entire thickness?
A
Cholesterol
B
Peripheral proteins
C
Integral protein
D
Sphingomyelin
Keeping in mind that unsaturated fatty acids form kinks in the phospholipid tails, what would happen if all of the unsaturated fatty acids in a lipid bilayer were replaced with saturated fatty acids?
A
It will become more fluid.
B
Its fluidity will be significantly reduced.
C
There will be no effect on its fluidity.
D
The lipid bilayer will become resistant to oxidation.
