Ch.1 Matter and Measurements
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 1, Problem 105

A patient is receiving 3000 mL/day of a solution that contains 5 g of dextrose (glucose) per 100 mL of solution. If glucose provides 4 kcal/g of energy, how many kilocalories per day is the patient receiving from the glucose?

1
Step 1: Determine the total amount of glucose in grams the patient is receiving per day. Use the concentration of glucose in the solution (5 g per 100 mL) and the total volume of solution administered per day (3000 mL). The formula to calculate this is: \( \text{Total glucose (g)} = \text{Concentration (g/mL)} \times \text{Total volume (mL)} \).
Step 2: Convert the concentration of glucose from 'per 100 mL' to 'per 1 mL' for easier calculation. This can be done by dividing 5 g by 100 mL, giving \( \text{Concentration (g/mL)} = \frac{5}{100} \).
Step 3: Multiply the concentration of glucose (in g/mL) by the total volume of solution (3000 mL) to find the total mass of glucose in grams. The formula is: \( \text{Total glucose (g)} = \frac{5}{100} \times 3000 \).
Step 4: Calculate the total energy provided by the glucose. Since glucose provides 4 kcal per gram, multiply the total mass of glucose (in grams) by 4 kcal/g. The formula is: \( \text{Total energy (kcal)} = \text{Total glucose (g)} \times 4 \).
Step 5: Combine all the calculations to determine the total kilocalories per day the patient is receiving from the glucose. Ensure all units are consistent and verify the calculations step by step.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Dextrose (Glucose) Concentration

Dextrose, or glucose, is a simple sugar that serves as a primary energy source in the body. In this question, the concentration of dextrose is given as 5 g per 100 mL of solution. Understanding this concentration is crucial for calculating the total amount of glucose the patient receives daily based on their fluid intake.
Caloric Value of Glucose

Glucose provides 4 kilocalories (kcal) of energy per gram. This caloric value is essential for converting the total grams of glucose consumed into kilocalories, which is a standard unit of energy measurement in nutrition. Knowing this conversion allows for the calculation of the total energy intake from glucose.
Total Daily Intake Calculation

To determine the total daily intake of glucose, one must first calculate the total volume of solution consumed (3000 mL) and then find out how many grams of glucose are present in that volume. This involves using the concentration of glucose in the solution and applying it to the total volume to find the total grams, which can then be converted to kilocalories using the caloric value.
