Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.1 Matter and Measurements
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.1 Matter and MeasurementsProblem 96a
Chapter 1, Problem 96a

The relationship between the nutritional unit for energy and the metric unit is 1 Calorie = 1 kcal.
a. One donut contains 350 Calories. Convert this to calories and joules.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the relationship between Calories and calories. Note that 1 Calorie (nutritional calorie) is equivalent to 1 kilocalorie (kcal), and 1 kcal is equal to 1000 calories (small 'c').
Step 2: Convert the given 350 Calories into calories using the relationship: \( 1 \text{ Calorie} = 1000 \text{ calories} \). Multiply 350 by 1000 to find the value in calories.
Step 3: Recall the relationship between calories and joules. The conversion factor is \( 1 \text{ calorie} = 4.184 \text{ joules} \). Use this to convert the value obtained in calories to joules by multiplying the number of calories by 4.184.
Step 4: Write the final expressions for both conversions: \( 350 \text{ Calories} \times 1000 = \text{ calories} \) and \( \text{calories} \times 4.184 = \text{ joules} \).
Step 5: Ensure the units are consistent and verify the calculations conceptually to confirm the conversions are correct.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Calorie vs. Kilocalorie

A calorie (cal) is a unit of energy defined as the amount of heat needed to raise the temperature of 1 gram of water by 1 degree Celsius. A kilocalorie (kcal), often referred to simply as a 'Calorie' in dietary contexts, is equal to 1,000 calories. Understanding this distinction is crucial for converting between these units when discussing food energy.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:33
Enantiomers vs Diastereomers Concept 1

Energy Conversion

Energy can be expressed in various units, including calories and joules. The conversion factor between these units is important: 1 calorie is approximately equal to 4.184 joules. This means that to convert calories to joules, one must multiply the calorie value by 4.184, which is essential for accurately expressing energy content in different contexts.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:45
Conversion Factors (Simplified) Example 2

Nutritional Energy Content

The energy content of food is typically measured in kilocalories (Calories) and indicates how much energy the body can obtain from consuming that food. For example, a donut containing 350 Calories provides a specific amount of energy that can be converted into other units for scientific or dietary analysis. Understanding this concept helps in evaluating dietary choices and energy balance.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:14
Nature of Energy
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A white solid with a melting point of 730 °C is melted. When electricity is passed through the resultant liquid, a brown gas and a molten metal are produced. Neither the metal nor the gas can be broken down into anything simpler by chemical means. Classify each—the white solid, the molten metal, and the brown gas—as a mixture, a compound, or an element.

1611
views
Textbook Question

Refer to the pencil in Problem 1.31. Using the equivalent values in Table 1.8 as conversion factors, convert the length measured in inches to centimeters. Compare the calculated length in centimeters to the length in centimeters measured using the metric ruler. How do the two values compare? Explain any differences.

<IMAGE>

1859
views
Textbook Question

Gemstones are weighed in carats, where 1 carat = 200 mg exactly. What is the mass in grams of the Hope diamond, the world's largest blue diamond, at 44.4 carats?

1520
views
Textbook Question

Today, thermometers containing mercury are used less frequently than in the past because of concerns regarding the toxicity of mercury and because of its relatively high melting point (-39 °C). This means that mercury thermometers cannot be used in very cold environments because the mercury is a solid under such conditions. Alcohol thermometers, however, can be used over a temperature range from -115 °C (the melting point of alcohol) to 78.5 °C (the boiling point of alcohol).

b. The densities of alcohol and mercury are 0.79 g/mL and 13.6 g/mL, respectively. If the volume of liquid in a typical laboratory thermometer is 1.0 mL, what mass of alcohol is contained in the thermometer? What mass of mercury?

1833
views
Textbook Question

A patient is receiving 3000 mL/day of a solution that contains 5 g of dextrose (glucose) per 100 mL of solution. If glucose provides 4 kcal/g of energy, how many kilocalories per day is the patient receiving from the glucose?

1684
views
Textbook Question

When 1.0 tablespoon of butter is burned or used by our body, it releases 100 kcal (100 food Calories or 418.4 kJ) of energy. If we could use all the energy provided, how many tablespoons of butter would have to be burned to raise the temperature of 3.00 L of water from 18.0 ℃ to 90.0 ℃

2005
views