Ch.1 Matter and Measurements
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 1, Problem 51



Glucose, a form of sugar, has the formula C6H12O6. Which elements are included in this compound, and how many atoms of each are present?

Identify the chemical formula of glucose, which is C₆H₁₂O₆. This formula provides information about the elements and the number of atoms of each element in one molecule of glucose.
Break down the formula into its constituent elements: C (carbon), H (hydrogen), and O (oxygen).
Determine the subscript numbers associated with each element in the formula. For carbon (C), the subscript is 6; for hydrogen (H), the subscript is 12; and for oxygen (O), the subscript is 6.
Interpret the subscripts: The subscript indicates the number of atoms of that element in one molecule of glucose. Therefore, there are 6 carbon atoms, 12 hydrogen atoms, and 6 oxygen atoms in one molecule of glucose.
Summarize the findings: Glucose contains three elements—carbon (C), hydrogen (H), and oxygen (O)—with 6 atoms of carbon, 12 atoms of hydrogen, and 6 atoms of oxygen in each molecule.

Chemical Formula

A chemical formula represents the composition of a compound using symbols for each element and numerical subscripts to indicate the number of atoms. In the case of glucose, C₆H₁₂O₆, the formula shows that the compound consists of carbon (C), hydrogen (H), and oxygen (O) atoms, with specific quantities of each.
Elements in Compounds

Elements are pure substances that cannot be broken down into simpler substances and are represented by symbols on the periodic table. In glucose, the elements involved are carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen, which combine in specific ratios to form the compound, highlighting the importance of understanding elemental composition in chemistry.
Atomic Count

Atomic count refers to the number of atoms of each element present in a compound, as indicated by the subscripts in its chemical formula. For glucose, the subscripts reveal that there are 6 carbon atoms, 12 hydrogen atoms, and 6 oxygen atoms, which is essential for understanding the molecular structure and properties of the compound.
