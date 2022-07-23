Glucose, a form of sugar, has the formula C6H12O6. Which elements are included in this compound, and how many atoms of each are present?
Ch.1 Matter and Measurements
Chapter 1, Problem 56
Give the full name of the following units:
a. cc
b. dm
c. mm
d. nL
e. mg
f. m3
1
Step 1: Understand that the question is asking for the full names of the given units, which are abbreviations commonly used in scientific measurements.
Step 2: For 'cc', recognize that it stands for 'cubic centimeter', a unit of volume equivalent to 1 milliliter (mL).
Step 3: For 'dm', identify it as 'decimeter', which is a unit of length equal to one-tenth of a meter (10⁻¹ m).
Step 4: For 'mm', determine that it represents 'millimeter', a unit of length equal to one-thousandth of a meter (10⁻³ m).
Step 5: For 'nL', 'mg', and 'm³', recognize that they stand for 'nanoliter' (10⁻⁹ liters), 'milligram' (10⁻³ grams), and 'cubic meter' (a unit of volume), respectively.
Key Concepts
Centicenti (cc)
The unit 'cc' stands for cubic centimeter, which is a volume measurement equivalent to one milliliter. It is commonly used in fields such as medicine and science to quantify liquid volumes. One cubic centimeter is defined as the volume of a cube with sides of one centimeter.
Decimeter (dm)
The unit 'dm' refers to decimeter, a metric unit of length equal to one-tenth of a meter. It is often used in contexts where measurements are needed in a more manageable scale than meters, such as in education and everyday measurements. One decimeter is equivalent to 10 centimeters.
Milligram (mg)
The unit 'mg' stands for milligram, which is a metric unit of mass equal to one-thousandth of a gram. It is frequently used in fields like pharmacology and nutrition to measure small quantities of substances. Understanding milligrams is essential for accurate dosing and nutritional information.
