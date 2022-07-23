Hydrogen peroxide, often used in solutions to cleanse cuts and scrapes, breaks down to yield water and oxygen: Hydrogen peroxide, H2O2(aq) → Hydrogen, H2(g) + Oxygen, O2(g)
b. Which of the substances are chemical compounds, and which are elements?
Glucose, a form of sugar, has the formula C6H12O6. Which elements are included in this compound, and how many atoms of each are present?
Write the formula for ibuprofen: 13 carbons, 18 hydrogens, and 2 oxygens. What are the common uses of ibuprofen?
Give the full name of the following units:
a. cc
b. dm
c. mm
d. nL
e. mg
f. m3
The white blood cell concentration in normal blood is approximately 12,000 cells/mm3 of blood. How many white blood cells does a normal adult with 5 L of blood have? Express the answer in scientific notation.
Calculate the specific heat of copper if it takes 23 cal (96 J) to heat a 5.0 g sample from 25 °C to 75 °C.