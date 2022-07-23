Assume that identical hydrometers are placed in ethanol (sp gr 0.7893) and in chloroform (sp gr 1.4832). In which liquid will the hydrometer float higher? Explain.
Name two changes of state and describe what causes each to occur.
Key Concepts
Melting
Condensation
Evaporation
What is the difference between a physical change and a chemical change?
Name and describe the three states of matter.
Butane (C4H8) is an easily compressible gas used in cigarette lighters. It has a melting point of and a boiling point of -138.4 °C and a boiling point of -0.5 °C. Would you expect a butane lighter to work in winter when the temperature outdoors is 25 °F? Why or why not?
Which of these terms, (i) mixture, (ii) solid, (iii) liquid, (iv) gas, (v) chemical element, (vi) chemical compound, applies to the following substances at room temperature?
a. Gasoline
b. Iodine
c. Water
d. Air
e. Blood
f. Sodium bicarbonate
g. Gaseous ammonia
h. Silicon
Hydrogen peroxide, often used in solutions to cleanse cuts and scrapes, breaks down to yield water and oxygen: Hydrogen peroxide, H2O2(aq) → Hydrogen, H2(g) + Oxygen, O2(g)
b. Which of the substances are chemical compounds, and which are elements?