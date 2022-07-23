Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.1 Matter and Measurements
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.1 Matter and MeasurementsProblem 34
Chapter 1, Problem 34

What is the difference between a physical change and a chemical change?

Verified step by step guidance
1
A physical change involves a change in the physical properties of a substance, such as its state (solid, liquid, gas), shape, or size, without altering its chemical composition. For example, melting ice into water is a physical change because the chemical structure of H₂O remains the same.
A chemical change involves a transformation that alters the chemical composition of a substance, resulting in the formation of one or more new substances. For example, burning wood is a chemical change because it produces new substances like carbon dioxide (CO₂) and water (H₂O).
To identify a physical change, look for changes that are reversible and do not produce new substances. Examples include dissolving sugar in water or breaking a piece of glass.
To identify a chemical change, look for signs such as a change in color, the production of gas (bubbles), the formation of a precipitate (solid), or the release/absorption of energy (heat, light). These indicate that a new substance has been formed.
In summary, the key difference is that physical changes do not alter the chemical identity of a substance, while chemical changes result in the formation of new substances with different chemical properties.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Physical Change

A physical change refers to a transformation that alters the form or appearance of a substance without changing its chemical composition. Examples include changes in state, such as melting ice into water or dissolving sugar in water. These changes are usually reversible, meaning the original substance can be recovered.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:41
Physical and Chemical Changes

Chemical Change

A chemical change involves a process where one or more substances are transformed into different substances with distinct chemical properties. This can include reactions such as rusting iron or burning wood. Chemical changes are typically irreversible under normal conditions, as the original substances cannot be easily recovered.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:53
Physical & Chemical Changes

Indicators of Change

Indicators of physical and chemical changes help distinguish between the two. Physical changes may involve changes in size, shape, or state, while chemical changes often produce gas, color change, or the formation of a precipitate. Recognizing these indicators is essential for identifying the type of change occurring in a substance.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:53
Physical & Chemical Changes
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is the specific gravity of the following solution?

<IMAGE>

2217
views
Textbook Question

Assume that you are delivering a solution sample from a pipette. Figures (a) and (b) show the volume level before and after dispensing the sample, respectively. State the liquid level (in mL) before and after dispensing the sample, and calculate the volume of the sample.

<IMAGE>

1713
views
Textbook Question

Assume that identical hydrometers are placed in ethanol (sp gr 0.7893) and in chloroform (sp gr 1.4832). In which liquid will the hydrometer float higher? Explain.

940
views
Textbook Question

Name and describe the three states of matter.

2548
views
Textbook Question

Name two changes of state and describe what causes each to occur.

1400
views
Textbook Question

Butane (C4H8) is an easily compressible gas used in cigarette lighters. It has a melting point of and a boiling point of -138.4 °C and a boiling point of -0.5 °C. Would you expect a butane lighter to work in winter when the temperature outdoors is 25 °F? Why or why not?

2094
views