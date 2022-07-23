Skip to main content
Chapter 1, Problem 94

Refer to the pencil in Problem 1.31. Using the equivalent values in Table 1.8 as conversion factors, convert the length measured in inches to centimeters. Compare the calculated length in centimeters to the length in centimeters measured using the metric ruler. How do the two values compare? Explain any differences.
<IMAGE>

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Measure the length of the pencil in inches using the ruler provided in the image. Based on the image, the pencil appears to be approximately 2 inches long.
Step 2: Use the conversion factor from Table 1.8 to convert inches to centimeters. The equivalent value is 1 inch = 2.54 cm. Set up the conversion as follows: \( \text{Length in cm} = \text{Length in inches} \times 2.54 \).
Step 3: Perform the multiplication to calculate the length in centimeters. Substitute the measured length in inches (2 inches) into the formula: \( \text{Length in cm} = 2 \times 2.54 \).
Step 4: Compare the calculated length in centimeters to the length measured directly using the metric ruler in the image. The metric ruler shows the pencil is approximately 5 cm long.
Step 5: Explain any differences between the two values. Differences may arise due to rounding errors, inaccuracies in measurement, or slight discrepancies in the conversion factor used. Discuss the importance of precision in measurements and conversions.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Unit Conversion

Unit conversion is the process of converting a measurement from one unit to another, using a conversion factor. In this case, converting inches to centimeters involves multiplying the length in inches by the conversion factor of 2.54, since one inch is equal to 2.54 centimeters. Understanding this concept is crucial for accurately comparing measurements taken in different units.
Measurement Accuracy

Measurement accuracy refers to how close a measured value is to the true value. When comparing lengths measured with a ruler in different units, discrepancies may arise due to human error, the precision of the measuring tools, or the method of measurement. Recognizing the potential for measurement inaccuracies is essential for interpreting the results of the comparison.
Ruler Calibration

Ruler calibration is the process of ensuring that a measuring instrument, like a ruler, provides accurate measurements. Rulers can have slight variations in their markings, which can lead to differences in measured lengths. Understanding how rulers are calibrated and the potential for error in their markings is important when comparing measurements taken with different rulers.
