Energy Calculation

Energy calculation in this context involves using the formula Q = mcΔT, where Q is the heat energy, m is the mass, c is the specific heat capacity, and ΔT is the change in temperature. To find the energy needed to heat the fat from 25°C to 35°C, we must first calculate the mass of the fat using its density and volume, then apply the specific heat capacity to find the total energy required in both calories and joules.