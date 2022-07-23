Skip to main content
Ch.1 Matter and Measurements
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 1, Problem 93

A white solid with a melting point of 730 °C is melted. When electricity is passed through the resultant liquid, a brown gas and a molten metal are produced. Neither the metal nor the gas can be broken down into anything simpler by chemical means. Classify each—the white solid, the molten metal, and the brown gas—as a mixture, a compound, or an element.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by analyzing the white solid. Since it has a specific melting point (730 °C) and produces distinct products upon decomposition, it is likely a compound. Compounds are substances composed of two or more elements chemically bonded together in a fixed ratio.
Step 2: Consider the molten metal produced when the white solid is melted and electricity is passed through it. Since the molten metal cannot be broken down into anything simpler by chemical means, it is classified as an element. Elements are pure substances that consist of only one type of atom.
Step 3: Examine the brown gas produced during the process. Similar to the molten metal, the brown gas cannot be broken down into simpler substances by chemical means, so it is also classified as an element.
Step 4: Summarize the classifications: The white solid is a compound because it decomposes into simpler substances (the molten metal and the brown gas). The molten metal and the brown gas are elements because they cannot be further decomposed chemically.
Step 5: Reflect on the process: This classification is based on the definitions of compounds and elements, as well as the behavior of the substances during the described chemical process.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Elements, Compounds, and Mixtures

Elements are pure substances that cannot be broken down into simpler substances by chemical means. Compounds are substances formed when two or more elements chemically bond together in fixed proportions, and they can be broken down into their constituent elements. Mixtures consist of two or more substances that are physically combined and can be separated by physical means. Understanding these definitions is crucial for classifying the substances in the question.
Electrolysis

Electrolysis is a chemical process that uses electricity to drive a non-spontaneous reaction, often used to decompose compounds into their elements. In the context of the question, passing electricity through the molten solid indicates that it is likely a compound, as it produces a molten metal and a gas, suggesting a breakdown into simpler substances. This process helps in identifying the nature of the substances involved.
Physical and Chemical Properties

Physical properties can be observed without changing the substance's identity, while chemical properties describe how a substance interacts with other substances. The melting point of the white solid and the inability to break down the gas and metal further indicate their classifications. Recognizing these properties aids in determining whether the substances are elements, compounds, or mixtures based on their behavior during the melting and electrolysis processes.
