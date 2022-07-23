Pure acetic acid, which gives the sour taste to vinegar, has a melting point of 16.7 °C and a boiling point of 118 °C . Predict the physical state of acetic acid when the ambient temperature is 10 °C .
What is the specific gravity of the following solution?
<IMAGE>
Step 1: Understand the concept of specific gravity. Specific gravity is the ratio of the density of a substance to the density of a reference substance, typically water at 4°C (which has a density of 1.00 g/mL). It is a unitless quantity.
Step 2: Analyze the image provided. The image shows a hydrometer submerged in a liquid. The hydrometer scale indicates values of 0.980 and 0.990, and the liquid level corresponds to a reading between these values.
Step 3: Determine the specific gravity of the solution by reading the value on the hydrometer scale where the liquid level intersects. This value represents the specific gravity of the solution directly.
Step 4: Ensure proper interpretation of the hydrometer reading. If the liquid level is closer to 0.990, the specific gravity will be slightly less than 0.990. If it is closer to 0.980, the specific gravity will be slightly greater than 0.980.
Step 5: Record the specific gravity value from the hydrometer reading and confirm that it is unitless, as specific gravity is a ratio and does not have units.
Specific Gravity
Specific gravity is a dimensionless quantity that compares the density of a substance to the density of a reference substance, typically water at 4°C. It is calculated by dividing the density of the substance by the density of water. A specific gravity less than 1 indicates that the substance is less dense than water, while a value greater than 1 indicates it is denser.
Density Measurement
Density is defined as mass per unit volume and is a critical property in determining specific gravity. In the context of the graduated cylinder shown, the liquid levels at 0.980 and 0.990 represent the specific gravity readings, which can be interpreted as the density of the liquid compared to water. Accurate density measurement is essential for calculating specific gravity.
Graduated Cylinder
A graduated cylinder is a common laboratory instrument used to measure the volume of liquids accurately. The markings on the cylinder allow for precise readings of liquid levels, which are crucial for determining specific gravity. In the provided image, the liquid levels indicate the specific gravity values, which are essential for understanding the properties of the solution being measured.
Assuming that Coca-Cola has the same specific heat as water, how much energy in calories is removed when 350 g of Coca-Cola (about the contents of one 12 oz can) is cooled from room temperature (25 °C) to refrigerator temperature (3 °C)?
Assume that you are delivering a solution sample from a pipette. Figures (a) and (b) show the volume level before and after dispensing the sample, respectively. State the liquid level (in mL) before and after dispensing the sample, and calculate the volume of the sample.
<IMAGE>
Assume that identical hydrometers are placed in ethanol (sp gr 0.7893) and in chloroform (sp gr 1.4832). In which liquid will the hydrometer float higher? Explain.
What is the difference between a physical change and a chemical change?
