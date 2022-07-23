Pure acetic acid, which gives the sour taste to vinegar, has a melting point of 16.7 °C and a boiling point of 118 °C . Predict the physical state of acetic acid when the ambient temperature is 10 °C .
Ch.1 Matter and Measurements
Chapter 1, Problem 32
Assume that you are delivering a solution sample from a pipette. Figures (a) and (b) show the volume level before and after dispensing the sample, respectively. State the liquid level (in mL) before and after dispensing the sample, and calculate the volume of the sample.
<IMAGE>
1
Step 1: Observe the liquid level in figure (a), labeled 'START'. The liquid level is at 0.3 mL.
Step 2: Observe the liquid level in figure (b), labeled 'STOP'. The liquid level is at 0.2 mL.
Step 3: To calculate the volume of the sample dispensed, subtract the liquid level after dispensing (STOP) from the liquid level before dispensing (START). Use the formula: Volume dispensed = START volume - STOP volume.
Step 4: Substitute the observed values into the formula: Volume dispensed = 0.3 mL - 0.2 mL.
Step 5: Perform the subtraction to determine the volume of the sample dispensed. The result will be the volume in mL.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Graduated Cylinder Measurement
Graduated cylinders are used to measure the volume of liquids accurately. The scale on the cylinder indicates the volume at various levels, typically in milliliters (mL). Understanding how to read these measurements is crucial for determining the liquid levels before and after dispensing a sample.
Volume Calculation
Volume calculation involves determining the difference in liquid levels before and after dispensing a sample. This is done by subtracting the final volume from the initial volume, providing the volume of the liquid dispensed. Accurate calculations are essential for precise scientific measurements.
Pipetting Technique
Pipetting is a technique used to transfer a specific volume of liquid from one container to another. Proper pipetting technique ensures that the correct volume is dispensed, which is critical in experiments and laboratory settings. Understanding how to use a pipette effectively is fundamental for accurate liquid handling.
