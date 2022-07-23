What is the difference between a physical quantity and a number?
Calculate the specific heat of copper if it takes 23 cal (96 J) to heat a 5.0 g sample from 25 °C to 75 °C.
Key Concepts
Specific Heat Capacity
Heat Transfer
Calorimetry
Give the full name of the following units:
a. cc
b. dm
c. mm
d. nL
e. mg
f. m3
The white blood cell concentration in normal blood is approximately 12,000 cells/mm3 of blood. How many white blood cells does a normal adult with 5 L of blood have? Express the answer in scientific notation.
The specific heat of fat is 0.45 cal/(g ⋅ °C) (1.9 J/g °C) and the density of fat is 0.94 g/cm3. How much energy (in calories and joules) is needed to heat 10 cm3 of fat from room temperature (25 °C) to its melting point (35 °C)?
When 100 cal (418 J) of heat is applied to a 125 g sample, the temperature increases by 28 °C. Calculate the specific heat of the sample and compare your answer to the values in Table 1.10. What is the identity of the sample?
A white solid with a melting point of 730 °C is melted. When electricity is passed through the resultant liquid, a brown gas and a molten metal are produced. Neither the metal nor the gas can be broken down into anything simpler by chemical means. Classify each—the white solid, the molten metal, and the brown gas—as a mixture, a compound, or an element.