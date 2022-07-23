Skip to main content
Ch.1 Matter and Measurements
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 1, Problem 82

Calculate the specific heat of copper if it takes 23 cal (96 J) to heat a 5.0 g sample from 25 °C to 75 °C.

1
Step 1: Recall the formula for specific heat: c = rac{q}{m imes riangle T}, where c is the specific heat, q is the heat energy, m is the mass, and riangle T is the change in temperature.
Step 2: Calculate the temperature change, riangle T, using the formula riangle T = T_{ ext{final}} - T_{ ext{initial}}. Substitute the given values: T_{ ext{final}} = 75 ext{ °C} and T_{ ext{initial}} = 25 ext{ °C}.
Step 3: Substitute the given values into the formula for specific heat. Use q = 23 ext{ cal}, m = 5.0 ext{ g}, and the calculated riangle T from Step 2.
Step 4: Perform the division to calculate the specific heat, ensuring the units are consistent. Since the heat energy is given in calories, the specific heat will be in units of ext{cal/g·°C}.
Step 5: If needed, convert the specific heat to other units (e.g., ext{J/g·°C}) using the conversion factor 1 ext{ cal} = 4.184 ext{ J}.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Specific Heat Capacity

Specific heat capacity is the amount of heat required to raise the temperature of a unit mass of a substance by one degree Celsius. It is a material-specific property that indicates how much energy is needed to change the temperature of a given mass, which is crucial for calculations involving heat transfer.
Heat Capacity

Heat Transfer

Heat transfer refers to the movement of thermal energy from one object or substance to another due to a temperature difference. In this context, it is essential to understand how heat energy is absorbed or released by the copper sample as it is heated, which directly relates to the specific heat capacity.
Heat Capacity

Calorimetry

Calorimetry is the science of measuring the heat of chemical reactions or physical changes. In this problem, calorimetry principles are applied to determine the specific heat of copper by measuring the heat energy supplied to the sample and the resulting temperature change.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is the difference between a physical quantity and a number?

Textbook Question

Give the full name of the following units:

a. cc

b. dm

c. mm

d. nL

e. mg

f. m3

Textbook Question

The white blood cell concentration in normal blood is approximately 12,000 cells/mm3 of blood. How many white blood cells does a normal adult with 5 L of blood have? Express the answer in scientific notation.

Textbook Question

The specific heat of fat is 0.45 cal/(g ⋅ °C) (1.9 J/g °C) and the density of fat is 0.94 g/cm3. How much energy (in calories and joules) is needed to heat 10 cm3 of fat from room temperature (25 °C) to its melting point (35 °C)?

Textbook Question

When 100 cal (418 J) of heat is applied to a 125 g sample, the temperature increases by 28 °C. Calculate the specific heat of the sample and compare your answer to the values in Table 1.10. What is the identity of the sample?

Textbook Question

A white solid with a melting point of 730 °C is melted. When electricity is passed through the resultant liquid, a brown gas and a molten metal are produced. Neither the metal nor the gas can be broken down into anything simpler by chemical means. Classify each—the white solid, the molten metal, and the brown gas—as a mixture, a compound, or an element.

