Ch.10 Acids and Bases
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 10, Problem 110

Research the composition of 'smelling salts'—a product that is used to rouse people who have lost consciousness.What are the chemical reactions that generate the 'active' component?

Smelling salts typically contain ammonium carbonate ((NH_4)_2CO_3) as the active ingredient.
When smelling salts are exposed to air, they decompose to release ammonia (NH_3), carbon dioxide (CO_2), and water (H_2O).
The chemical reaction for the decomposition of ammonium carbonate is: (NH_4)_2CO_3 \rightarrow 2NH_3 + CO_2 + H_2O.
The ammonia gas released is the 'active' component that stimulates the nasal and respiratory membranes, causing an inhalation reflex.
This reflex increases breathing and heart rate, helping to rouse a person who has lost consciousness.

Ammonium Carbonate

Ammonium carbonate is a key ingredient in smelling salts, composed of ammonium and carbonate ions. When exposed to moisture, it decomposes to release ammonia gas, which is the active component that stimulates the respiratory system and helps revive someone who has fainted. This reaction is crucial for understanding how smelling salts work.
Chemical Decomposition

Chemical decomposition refers to the process where a compound breaks down into simpler substances. In the case of smelling salts, ammonium carbonate decomposes into ammonia and carbon dioxide when it reacts with water or heat. This reaction is essential for generating the active component that provides the characteristic strong odor of smelling salts.
Respiratory Stimulation

Respiratory stimulation is the physiological response triggered by inhaling strong odors, such as ammonia from smelling salts. The pungent smell irritates the mucous membranes in the nose, leading to an involuntary inhalation reflex that increases alertness and can help revive someone who has lost consciousness. Understanding this response is vital for comprehending the effectiveness of smelling salts.
