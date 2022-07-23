Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.10 Acids and Bases
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.10 Acids and BasesProblem 109b
Chapter 10, Problem 109b

Obtain a package of Alka-Seltzer, an antacid, from the local drug store:
b. Why does Alka-Seltzer foam and bubble when dissolved in water? Which ingredient is the antacid?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the chemical reaction that occurs when Alka-Seltzer is dissolved in water. Alka-Seltzer contains sodium bicarbonate (NaHCO₃) and citric acid (C₆H₈O₇). When these ingredients come into contact with water, they react to produce carbon dioxide gas (CO₂), which causes the foaming and bubbling.
Step 2: Write the chemical equation for the reaction. The reaction between sodium bicarbonate and citric acid can be represented as: NaHCO3+C6H8O7Na3C6H5O7+CO2+H2O
Step 3: Identify the antacid ingredient in Alka-Seltzer. Sodium bicarbonate (NaHCO₃) is the antacid component. It works by neutralizing stomach acid (hydrochloric acid, HCl) to relieve symptoms of indigestion and heartburn.
Step 4: Explain the neutralization reaction of sodium bicarbonate with stomach acid. The reaction can be represented as: NaHCO3+HClNaCl+CO2+H2O
Step 5: Summarize the process. The foaming and bubbling occur due to the production of carbon dioxide gas during the reaction between sodium bicarbonate and citric acid. Sodium bicarbonate is the antacid ingredient that neutralizes stomach acid, providing relief from indigestion.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chemical Reaction

The foaming and bubbling of Alka-Seltzer when dissolved in water is a result of a chemical reaction between its ingredients, primarily sodium bicarbonate and citric acid. When these two compounds come into contact with water, they react to produce carbon dioxide gas, which forms bubbles and creates the characteristic fizzing effect.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:58
Chemical Reaction: Chemical Change Concept 1

Antacid Function

Alka-Seltzer contains sodium bicarbonate, which acts as the active antacid ingredient. Antacids neutralize stomach acid, providing relief from heartburn and indigestion by increasing the pH level in the stomach, thus alleviating discomfort caused by excess acidity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:16
Logarithmic Functions

Dissolution Process

The dissolution process refers to how solid substances, like the tablets in Alka-Seltzer, break down in a solvent, such as water. This process is essential for the chemical reaction to occur, as it allows the reactants (sodium bicarbonate and citric acid) to interact and produce the gas that causes the foaming effect.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:25
Processing of Pre-mRNA Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The dissociation of water into H3O+ and OH ions depends on temperature. At 0 °C the [H3O+] = 3.38 x 10–8 M, at 25 °C the [H3O+] = 1.00 x 10–7 M, and at 50 °C the [H3O+] = 2.34 x 10–7 M.

b. What is the value of Kw at 0 °C and 50 °C?

1737
views
Textbook Question

The dissociation of water into H3O+ and OH ions depends on temperature. At 0 °C the [H3O+] = 3.38 x 10–8 M, at 25 °C the [H3O+] = 1.00 x 10–7 M, and at 50 °C the [H3O+] = 2.34 x 10–7 M.

c. Is the dissociation of water endothermic or exothermic?

2239
views
Textbook Question

One of the buffer systems used to control the pH of blood involves the equilibrium between H2PO4 and H2PO42–. The pKa for H2PO42– is 7.21.

a. Write the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation for this buffer system.

846
views
Textbook Question
Research the composition of 'smelling salts'—a product that is used to rouse people who have lost consciousness.What are the chemical reactions that generate the 'active' component?
1393
views
Textbook Question

Many allergy medications contain antihistamines, compounds that contain amine groups (R-NH2, where R refers to an organic functional group). Would you expect these compounds to be acidic, basic or neutral? Explain.

a. One over-the-counter product lists the active ingredient as "diphenhydramine HCl." What does this designation mean?

1650
views