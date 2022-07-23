The dissociation of water into H 3 O+ and OH– ions depends on temperature. At 0 °C the [H 3 O+] = 3.38 x 10–8 M, at 25 °C the [H 3 O+] = 1.00 x 10–7 M, and at 50 °C the [H 3 O+] = 2.34 x 10–7 M.

c. Is the dissociation of water endothermic or exothermic?