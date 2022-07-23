Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation

The Henderson-Hasselbalch equation is a mathematical formula used to calculate the pH of a buffer solution. It relates the pH of the solution to the pKa of the acid and the ratio of the concentrations of the conjugate base to the acid. The equation is expressed as pH = pKa + log([A-]/[HA]), where [A-] is the concentration of the base and [HA] is the concentration of the acid.