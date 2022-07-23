Textbook Question
What is the difference between H+ and H3O+?
How is Kw defined, and what is its numerical value at 25 °C?
Rearrange the equation you wrote in Problem 10.50 to solve for [H3O+] in terms of Ka.
How does normality compare to molarity for monoprotic and polyprotic acids?
Identify the number of equivalents per mole for each of the following acids and bases.
b. H3PO4
How many equivalents of an acid or base are in the following?
a. 0.25 mol Mg(OH)2