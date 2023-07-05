Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
GOB ChemistryNuclear ChemistryBeta Decay
2:02 minutes
Problem 36
Textbook Question

How can a nucleus emit an electron during β decay when there are no electrons present in the nucleus to begin with?

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
23
Was this helpful?
1:54m

Watch next

Master Beta Decay Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno

Start learning
01:54
Beta Decay Concept 1
Jules Bruno
268
3
00:42
Beta Decay Concept 2
Jules Bruno
253
1
01:26
Beta Decay Example 1
Jules Bruno
229
3
06:46
Beta Decay Example 2
Jules Bruno
302
1
2
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.