Bismuth-212 attaches readily to monoclonal antibodies and is used in the treatment of various cancers. This bismuth-212 is formed after the parent isotope undergoes a decay series consisting of four α decays and one β decay (the decays could be in any order). What is the parent isotope for this decay series?
