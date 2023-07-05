Skip to main content
GOB ChemistryNuclear ChemistryTypes of Radiation
Problem 52
Textbook Question

Bismuth-212 attaches readily to monoclonal antibodies and is used in the treatment of various cancers. This bismuth-212 is formed after the parent isotope undergoes a decay series consisting of four α decays and one β decay (the decays could be in any order). What is the parent isotope for this decay series?

Verified Solution
