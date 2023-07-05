Skip to main content
GOB ChemistryNuclear ChemistryMeasuring Radioactivity
Problem 13
Textbook Question

A solution of selenium-75, a radioisotope used in the diagnosis of pancreatic disease, is found just prior to administration to have an activity of 44 μCi/mL. If 3.98 mL were delivered intravenously to the patient, what dose of Se-75 (in μCi) did the patient receive?

