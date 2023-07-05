Skip to main content
GOB Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Nuclear Chemistry
Beta Decay
Problem 12
Textbook Question
A β-emitting radiation source gives 250 units of radiation at a distance of 4.0 m. At what distance does the radiation drop to one-tenth its original value?
Verified Solution
2m
15
Master
Beta Decay Concept 1
with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno
2
