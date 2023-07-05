Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
GOB ChemistryNuclear ChemistryRadioactive Half-Life
4:48 minutes
Problem 72
Textbook Question

Harmful chemical spills can often be cleaned up by treatment with another chemical. For example, a spill of H₂SO₄ might be neutralized by addition of NaHCO₃. Why is it that the harmful radioactive wastes from nuclear power plants cannot be cleaned up as easily?

Verified Solution
clock
4m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
18
Was this helpful?
2:09m

Watch next

Master Radioactive Half-Life Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno

Start learning
02:09
Radioactive Half-Life Concept 1
Jules Bruno
41
1
01:28
Radioactive Half-Life Concept 2
Jules Bruno
27
01:06
Radioactive Half-Life Example 1
Jules Bruno
20
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.