GOB ChemistryNuclear ChemistryMeasuring Radioactivity
Problem 70
Textbook Question

Film badge dosimeters typically include filters to target specific types of radiation. A film badge is constructed that includes a region containing a tin foil filter, a region containing a plastic film filter, and a region with no filter. Which region monitors exposure to α-radiation? Which monitors exposure to β-radiation? Which monitors γ-radiation? Explain.

Verified Solution
