Film badge dosimeters typically include filters to target specific types of radiation. A film badge is constructed that includes a region containing a tin foil filter, a region containing a plastic film filter, and a region with no filter. Which region monitors exposure to α-radiation? Which monitors exposure to β-radiation? Which monitors γ-radiation? Explain.
Verified Solution
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
97
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Measuring Radioactivity Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno