Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.11 Nuclear Chemistry
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.11 Nuclear ChemistryProblem 46
Chapter 11, Problem 46

Identify the starting radioisotopes needed to balance each of these nuclear reactions:
a. ? + 42He → 11349In
b. ? + 42He → 137N + 10n

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the nuclear reaction. The goal is to identify the missing radioisotope (denoted by '?') that balances the reaction. The reaction involves the addition of an alpha particle (⁴₂He) to an unknown isotope, producing plutonium-244 (²⁴⁴₉₄Pu) and a neutron (¹₀n).
Step 2: Apply the principle of conservation of mass number. The sum of the mass numbers (top numbers) on the left side of the equation must equal the sum of the mass numbers on the right side. For the right side, the mass numbers are 244 (Pu) + 1 (n) = 245. On the left side, the mass number of the unknown isotope plus 4 (He) must also equal 245.
Step 3: Apply the principle of conservation of atomic number. The sum of the atomic numbers (bottom numbers) on the left side must equal the sum of the atomic numbers on the right side. For the right side, the atomic numbers are 94 (Pu) + 0 (n) = 94. On the left side, the atomic number of the unknown isotope plus 2 (He) must also equal 94.
Step 4: Solve for the mass number and atomic number of the unknown isotope. Subtract the mass number and atomic number of the alpha particle (⁴₂He) from the totals on the right side to find the values for the unknown isotope.
Step 5: Identify the element corresponding to the calculated atomic number using the periodic table. The atomic number determines the element symbol, and the mass number completes the isotope notation.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nuclear Reactions

Nuclear reactions involve the transformation of atomic nuclei through processes such as fusion or fission. In these reactions, the total number of protons and neutrons must be conserved, meaning the sum of the atomic numbers and mass numbers on both sides of the equation must be equal. Understanding how to balance these equations is crucial for identifying the missing reactants or products.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:30
Alcohol Reactions: Dehydration Reactions Concept 1

Radioisotopes

Radioisotopes are unstable isotopes of elements that decay over time, emitting radiation in the process. They are often used in nuclear reactions as either reactants or products. Recognizing the specific radioisotopes involved in a reaction helps in determining the starting materials needed to achieve a balanced equation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:28
Radioactive Half-Life Concept 2

Conservation of Mass and Charge

In nuclear chemistry, the conservation of mass and charge states that the total mass and charge before a reaction must equal the total mass and charge after the reaction. This principle is essential for balancing nuclear equations, as it allows one to deduce the unknown reactants or products by ensuring that both mass numbers and atomic numbers are accounted for in the equation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:48
Law of Conservation of Mass
Related Practice
Textbook Question

How does ionizing radiation lead to cell damage?

2657
views
Textbook Question

How can a nucleus emit an electron during β decay when there are no electrons present in the nucleus to begin with?

1935
views
Textbook Question

How does nuclear fission differ from normal radioactive decay?

2677
views
Textbook Question

Bismuth-212 attaches readily to monoclonal antibodies and is used in the treatment of various cancers. This bismuth-212 is formed after the parent isotope undergoes a decay series consisting of four α decays and one β decay (the decays could be in any order). What is the parent isotope for this decay series?

1798
views
Textbook Question

What does it mean when we say that strontium-90, a waste product of nuclear power plants, has a half-life of 28.8 years?

2199
views
Textbook Question

Why are rems the preferred units for measuring the health effects of radiation?

1606
views