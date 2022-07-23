How does ionizing radiation lead to cell damage?

Textbook Question
Identify and write the symbol for each of the five nuclides in the decay series shown in Problem 11.25.
1434
views
Identify and write the symbol for each of the five nuclides in the decay series shown in Problem 11.25.
How can a nucleus emit an electron during β decay when there are no electrons present in the nucleus to begin with?
How does nuclear fission differ from normal radioactive decay?
Identify the starting radioisotopes needed to balance each of these nuclear reactions:
a. ? + 42He → 11349In
b. ? + 42He → 137N + 10n