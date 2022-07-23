Textbook Question
What is wrong with the following decay curve? Explain.
How does ionizing radiation lead to cell damage?
How does nuclear fission differ from normal radioactive decay?
Identify the starting radioisotopes needed to balance each of these nuclear reactions:
a. ? + 42He → 11349In
b. ? + 42He → 137N + 10n
Bismuth-212 attaches readily to monoclonal antibodies and is used in the treatment of various cancers. This bismuth-212 is formed after the parent isotope undergoes a decay series consisting of four α decays and one β decay (the decays could be in any order). What is the parent isotope for this decay series?