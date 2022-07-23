How many subshells are there in the third shell? The fourth shell? The fifth shell?
What is the mass (in grams) of 6.02 × 1023 atoms of Carbon-12?
Key Concepts
Avogadro's Number
Molar Mass
Stoichiometry
Use arrows to show electron pairing in the valence p subshell of
a. Sulfur
b. Bromine
c. Silicon
What is the mass (in amu and in grams) of a single atom of Carbon-12?
An unidentified element is found to have an electron configuration by shell of 2 8 18 8 2. To what group and period does this element belong? Is the element a metal or a nonmetal? How many protons does an atom of the element have? What is the name of the element? Write its electron-dot symbol.
What is wrong with the following electron configurations?
a. Ni 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 3d10
b. N 1s2 2p5
c.
d.
Look again at the trends illustrated in Figures 2.3 and 2.4.
a. How do the peaks/valleys correlate with locations in the periodic table?
b. Are there other chemical properties that also exhibit periodic trends? What are they?
<IMAGE>