Chapter 2, Problem 85b

What is the mass (in grams) of 6.02 × 1023 atoms of Carbon-12?

1
Step 1: Recall that 6.02 × 10^23 atoms is Avogadro's number, which represents one mole of a substance. This means you are dealing with one mole of Carbon-12 atoms.
Step 2: Understand that the molar mass of Carbon-12 is 12.01 g/mol. This value represents the mass of one mole of Carbon-12 atoms.
Step 3: Use the relationship between moles, molar mass, and mass. The formula is: m=nM, where m is the mass, n is the number of moles, and M is the molar mass.
Step 4: Substitute the values into the formula. Here, n is 1 mole (since 6.02 × 10^23 atoms is one mole), and M is 12.01 g/mol.
Step 5: Perform the multiplication to find the mass. The result will be the mass of 6.02 × 10^23 atoms of Carbon-12 in grams.

Avogadro's Number

Avogadro's Number, approximately 6.02 x 10^23, is the number of atoms, molecules, or particles in one mole of a substance. This constant is fundamental in chemistry for converting between the number of particles and the amount of substance in moles, allowing for calculations involving atomic and molecular quantities.
Molar Mass

Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). For Carbon-12, the molar mass is exactly 12 g/mol, which means one mole of Carbon-12 atoms weighs 12 grams. This concept is essential for determining the mass of a given number of atoms or molecules.
Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry is the branch of chemistry that deals with the quantitative relationships between the reactants and products in a chemical reaction. It allows chemists to calculate the amounts of substances involved in reactions, including conversions between moles, mass, and number of particles, which is crucial for solving problems like the one presented.
