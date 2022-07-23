Skip to main content
Ch.3 Ionic Compounds
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry 8th Edition Fundamentals of GOB
Ch.3 Ionic Compounds Problem 74
Chapter 3, Problem 74

What is the difference between an acid and a base?

An acid is a substance that donates hydrogen ions (H⁺) or protons in a chemical reaction, while a base is a substance that accepts hydrogen ions (H⁺) or protons.
In aqueous solutions, acids increase the concentration of hydronium ions (H₃O⁺), while bases increase the concentration of hydroxide ions (OH⁻).
Acids typically have a pH less than 7, whereas bases have a pH greater than 7. A pH of 7 is considered neutral.
Acids often taste sour (e.g., citric acid in lemons), while bases tend to taste bitter and feel slippery (e.g., soap).
The reaction between an acid and a base is called a neutralization reaction, which typically produces water (H₂O) and a salt as products.

