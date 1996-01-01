Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
Acids, for the most part, are covalent compounds that begin with a hydrogen.
Naming Acids
Binary Acids contain a hydrogen ion connected to a nonmetal that is not oxygen.
Naming Acids Example 1
Give the systematic name for the following compound:H2S
Give the systematic name for the following compound:HCN
Oxyacids contain a hydrogen ion connected to a polyatomic ion with oxygen.
Naming Acids Example 2
Write the formula for the following compound:Hypobromous acid
Write the formula for the following compound:Cyanic acid