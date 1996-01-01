Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
GOB Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Ionic Compounds

Naming Acids

Acids, for the most part, are covalent compounds that begin with a hydrogen. 

Naming Acids

Naming Acids

Binary Acids contain a hydrogen ion connected to a nonmetal that is not oxygen.

Naming Acids Example 1

4
Problem

Give the systematic name for the following compound:H2S

5
Problem

Give the systematic name for the following compound:HCN

Naming Acids

Oxyacids contain a hydrogen ion connected to a polyatomic ion with oxygen.

Naming Acids Example 2

9
Problem

Write the formula for the following compound:Hypobromous acid  

10
Problem

Write the formula for the following compound:Cyanic acid

