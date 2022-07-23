Textbook Question
Draw a Lewis structure for the following polyatomic ions:
b. Sulfite, SO32–
1558
views
Draw a Lewis structure for the following polyatomic ions:
b. Sulfite, SO32–
Sketch the three-dimensional shape of the following molecules:
a. Methylamine, CH3NH2
Based on electronegativity differences, would you expect bonds between the following pairs of atoms to be largely ionic or largely covalent?
b. Ca and Cl
The following formulas are unlikely to be correct. What is wrong with each?
d. C2OS
Which of the following compounds contain ionic bonds? Which contain covalent bonds? Which contain coordinate covalent bonds? (A compound may contain more than one type of bond.)
a. BaCl2
The phosphonium ion, PH4+ is formed by reaction of phosphine, PH3, with an acid.
b. Predict its molecular geometry.