Draw a Lewis structure for the following polyatomic ions:

Sulfite Ion (SO₃²⁻)

The sulfite ion is a polyatomic ion composed of one sulfur atom and three oxygen atoms, carrying a net charge of -2. In the Lewis structure of sulfite, the sulfur atom is centrally located and is bonded to three oxygen atoms, with one of the oxygen atoms typically having a double bond. The presence of lone pairs on the oxygen atoms and the overall charge must be accurately represented to reflect the ion's structure.