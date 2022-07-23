Draw a Lewis structure for the following polyatomic ions:

Consider the following possible structural formulas for C3H6O2. If a structure is not reasonable, explain what changes could be made to convert it to a reasonable structure.
a.
Expand the following condensed structures into the correct structural formulas.
c. CH3CH2OCH2Cl
Draw a Lewis structure for the following molecules:
e. BeCl2 (Note: This molecule does not follow the octet rule.)
Sketch the three-dimensional shape of the following molecules:
a. Methylamine, CH3NH2
Based on electronegativity differences, would you expect bonds between the following pairs of atoms to be largely ionic or largely covalent?
b. Ca and Cl
The discovery in the 1960s that xenon and fluorine react to form a molecular compound was a surprise to most chemists, because it had been thought that noble gases could not form bonds.
a. Why was it thought that noble gases could not form bonds?