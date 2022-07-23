Skip to main content
Ch.4 Molecular Compounds
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.4 Molecular CompoundsProblem 62b
Chapter 4, Problem 62b

Draw a Lewis structure for the following polyatomic ions:
b. Sulfite, SO32–

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Determine the total number of valence electrons in the sulfite ion (SO²⁻₃). Sulfur (S) has 6 valence electrons, oxygen (O) has 6 valence electrons each, and the ion has a charge of -2, which adds 2 extra electrons. Calculate the total: 6 (S) + 6×3 (O) + 2 (charge) = 26 valence electrons.
Step 2: Place the sulfur atom in the center as it is less electronegative than oxygen. Arrange the three oxygen atoms around the sulfur atom.
Step 3: Connect each oxygen atom to the sulfur atom using single bonds. Each bond represents 2 electrons, so subtract 6 electrons (3 bonds × 2 electrons) from the total valence electrons. Remaining electrons: 26 - 6 = 20.
Step 4: Distribute the remaining 20 electrons as lone pairs around the oxygen atoms to satisfy the octet rule for each oxygen. Start by giving each oxygen 6 electrons (3 lone pairs), which uses up 18 electrons. Remaining electrons: 20 - 18 = 2.
Step 5: Place the remaining 2 electrons as a lone pair on the sulfur atom. Check the formal charges of each atom to ensure the structure is correct. Adjust bonds if necessary to minimize formal charges, such as converting lone pairs on oxygen to double bonds with sulfur.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lewis Structure

A Lewis structure is a diagram that represents the bonding between atoms in a molecule and the lone pairs of electrons that may exist. It uses dots to represent valence electrons and lines to indicate bonds between atoms. Understanding how to draw Lewis structures is essential for visualizing molecular geometry and predicting the behavior of molecules in chemical reactions.
Sulfite Ion (SO₃²⁻)

The sulfite ion is a polyatomic ion composed of one sulfur atom and three oxygen atoms, carrying a net charge of -2. In the Lewis structure of sulfite, the sulfur atom is centrally located and is bonded to three oxygen atoms, with one of the oxygen atoms typically having a double bond. The presence of lone pairs on the oxygen atoms and the overall charge must be accurately represented to reflect the ion's structure.
Formal Charge

Formal charge is a concept used to determine the distribution of electrons in a molecule or ion, helping to assess the most stable Lewis structure. It is calculated by taking the number of valence electrons in an atom, subtracting the number of non-bonding electrons, and half the number of bonding electrons. Minimizing formal charges across a molecule or ion is crucial for achieving a more stable and accurate representation of its structure.
