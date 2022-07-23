Draw a Lewis structure for the following molecules:
e. BeCl2 (Note: This molecule does not follow the octet rule.)
Draw a Lewis structure for the following molecules:
e. BeCl2 (Note: This molecule does not follow the octet rule.)
Draw a Lewis structure for the following polyatomic ions:
b. Sulfite, SO32–
Sketch the three-dimensional shape of the following molecules:
a. Methylamine, CH3NH2
The discovery in the 1960s that xenon and fluorine react to form a molecular compound was a surprise to most chemists, because it had been thought that noble gases could not form bonds.
a. Why was it thought that noble gases could not form bonds?
The following formulas are unlikely to be correct. What is wrong with each?
d. C2OS
Which of the following compounds contain ionic bonds? Which contain covalent bonds? Which contain coordinate covalent bonds? (A compound may contain more than one type of bond.)
a. BaCl2