Ch.4 Molecular Compounds
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 4, Problem 75b

Based on electronegativity differences, would you expect bonds between the following pairs of atoms to be largely ionic or largely covalent?
b. Ca and Cl

1
Determine the electronegativity values of calcium (Ca) and chlorine (Cl) using a periodic table or electronegativity chart. Calcium has a relatively low electronegativity (around 1.0), while chlorine has a high electronegativity (around 3.0).
Calculate the electronegativity difference between the two atoms. Subtract the electronegativity of calcium from that of chlorine: ΔEN = |EN_Cl - EN_Ca|.
Compare the calculated electronegativity difference to the general thresholds for bond type classification. Typically, a difference greater than 1.7 indicates a largely ionic bond, while a difference less than 1.7 suggests a largely covalent bond.
Consider the nature of the elements involved. Calcium is a metal and chlorine is a nonmetal, which often leads to ionic bonding due to the transfer of electrons from the metal to the nonmetal.
Conclude whether the bond is largely ionic or covalent based on the electronegativity difference and the metal-nonmetal pairing. Bonds between calcium and chlorine are expected to be largely ionic.

Electronegativity

Electronegativity is a measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold onto electrons in a chemical bond. It is a key factor in determining the nature of the bond formed between two atoms. The greater the difference in electronegativity between two atoms, the more ionic the bond is likely to be, while a smaller difference suggests a covalent bond.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:51
Dipole Moment (Simplified) Concept 1

Ionic Bonds

Ionic bonds are formed when one atom donates an electron to another, resulting in the formation of charged ions. This typically occurs between metals and nonmetals, where the metal has a low electronegativity and the nonmetal has a high electronegativity. The electrostatic attraction between the positively charged cation and negatively charged anion creates a strong bond.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:33
Ionic Bonding Concept 1

Covalent Bonds

Covalent bonds occur when two atoms share one or more pairs of electrons, typically between nonmetals with similar electronegativities. This sharing allows each atom to attain a full outer electron shell, leading to greater stability. The degree of sharing can vary, resulting in polar or nonpolar covalent bonds depending on the electronegativity difference between the atoms.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:04
Covalent Bonds Example 1
