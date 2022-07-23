Which of the following equations are balanced? Balance those that need it.
a. CaC2 + 2 H2O → Ca(OH)2 +C2H2
b. C2H8N2 + 2 N2O4 → 2 N2 + 2 CO2 + 4 H2O
c. 3 MgO + 2 Fe → Fe2O3 + 3 Mg
d. N2O → N2 + O2
When sodium metal is placed in water, the following change occurs: Sodium, Na(s) + Water, H2O(l) → Hydrogen, H2(g) + Sodium hydroxide, NaOH(aq)
a. Identify the reactants and products and their physical states
In each of the following, tell whether the substance gains electrons or loses electrons in a redox reaction:
a. An oxidizing agent
b. A reducing agent
c. A substance undergoing oxidation
d. A substance undergoing reduction
Many pharmaceuticals are marketed with the designation "HCl" appended to the name of the drug. What does the "HCl" mean? What type of reaction would be involved in converting a drug to the HCl form? What are the advantages of this form of the drug?