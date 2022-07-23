Skip to main content
Ch.5 Classification & Balancing of Chemical Reactions
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry 8th Edition Fundamentals of GOB
Ch.5 Classification & Balancing of Chemical Reactions Problem 73a
Chapter 5, Problem 73a

High temperature combustion processes, such as in combustion engines and coal-fired power plants, can result in the reaction of nitrogen and sulfur with oxygen to form nitrogen oxides (NO𝓍) and sulfur oxides (SO𝓍), where x can vary. These NO𝓍 and SO𝓍 compounds subsequently undergo further reaction in the atmosphere to create acidic compounds that contribute to acid rain.
a. Do some research to determine the common products that are formed (i.e., what are the values of x) for the reactions of N and S with oxygen. Write balanced equations for these reactions.

Step 1: Understand the problem. The question asks us to determine the common products formed when nitrogen (N) and sulfur (S) react with oxygen (O₂) at high temperatures, and to write balanced chemical equations for these reactions. The products are nitrogen oxides (NOₓ) and sulfur oxides (SOₓ), where x represents the number of oxygen atoms bonded to nitrogen or sulfur.
Step 2: Research the common nitrogen oxides (NOₓ). Nitrogen reacts with oxygen to form compounds such as nitrogen monoxide (NO) and nitrogen dioxide (NO₂). These are the most common nitrogen oxides formed in combustion processes. The balanced equations for these reactions are: 1. N₂ + O₂ → 2NO 2. 2NO + O₂ → 2NO₂.
Step 3: Research the common sulfur oxides (SOₓ). Sulfur reacts with oxygen to form sulfur dioxide (SO₂), which can further react with oxygen to form sulfur trioxide (SO₃). These are the most common sulfur oxides formed in combustion processes. The balanced equations for these reactions are: 1. S + O₂ → SO₂ 2. 2SO₂ + O₂ → 2SO₃.
Step 4: Verify the stoichiometry of the reactions. Ensure that the number of atoms of each element is the same on both sides of the equations. For example, in the reaction N₂ + O₂ → 2NO, there are 2 nitrogen atoms and 2 oxygen atoms on both sides of the equation, confirming it is balanced.
Step 5: Summarize the findings. The common products formed are NO and NO₂ for nitrogen oxides, and SO₂ and SO₃ for sulfur oxides. These compounds are precursors to acid rain as they react further in the atmosphere to form nitric acid (HNO₃) and sulfuric acid (H₂SO₄).

Nitrogen Oxides (NOx)

Nitrogen oxides, commonly referred to as NOx, are a group of gases that include nitric oxide (NO) and nitrogen dioxide (NO2). These compounds are formed during high-temperature combustion processes when nitrogen in the air reacts with oxygen. NOx plays a significant role in air pollution and can contribute to the formation of smog and acid rain, making it crucial to understand their formation and environmental impact.
Sulfur Oxides (SOx)

Sulfur oxides, or SOx, primarily consist of sulfur dioxide (SO2) and sulfur trioxide (SO3). These gases are produced when sulfur-containing fuels are burned, such as coal and oil. SOx compounds are significant contributors to acid rain and can lead to respiratory problems in humans, highlighting the importance of controlling their emissions in industrial processes.
Acid Rain Formation

Acid rain is formed when sulfur oxides and nitrogen oxides react with water vapor in the atmosphere, leading to the creation of sulfuric and nitric acids. This process can significantly lower the pH of precipitation, resulting in harmful environmental effects, such as soil degradation and damage to aquatic ecosystems. Understanding the chemical reactions that lead to acid rain is essential for developing strategies to mitigate its impact.
