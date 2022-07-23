Skip to main content
Ch.5 Classification & Balancing of Chemical Reactions
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 5, Problem 49

In each of the following, tell whether the substance gains electrons or loses electrons in a redox reaction:
a. An oxidizing agent
b. A reducing agent
c. A substance undergoing oxidation
d. A substance undergoing reduction

1
Understand the key concepts: In a redox reaction, oxidation involves the loss of electrons, while reduction involves the gain of electrons. An oxidizing agent is the substance that causes oxidation by gaining electrons, and a reducing agent is the substance that causes reduction by losing electrons.
For part (a): An oxidizing agent gains electrons because it is reduced in the process of oxidizing another substance.
For part (b): A reducing agent loses electrons because it is oxidized in the process of reducing another substance.
For part (c): A substance undergoing oxidation loses electrons, as oxidation is defined as the loss of electrons.
For part (d): A substance undergoing reduction gains electrons, as reduction is defined as the gain of electrons.

Oxidizing Agent

An oxidizing agent is a substance that gains electrons in a redox reaction, causing another substance to be oxidized. By accepting electrons, it undergoes reduction itself. This process is crucial in various chemical reactions, including combustion and respiration, where the oxidizing agent facilitates the transfer of electrons.
Reducing Agent

A reducing agent is a substance that loses electrons in a redox reaction, thereby causing another substance to be reduced. By donating electrons, it undergoes oxidation. Reducing agents are essential in many chemical processes, such as metal extraction and organic synthesis, where they help convert compounds to their reduced forms.
Oxidation and Reduction

Oxidation refers to the process where a substance loses electrons, resulting in an increase in oxidation state. Conversely, reduction is the gain of electrons, leading to a decrease in oxidation state. These two processes are interconnected in redox reactions, where one substance is oxidized while another is reduced, highlighting the conservation of charge.
