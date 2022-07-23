Identify the oxidized reactant, the reduced reactant, the oxidizing agent, and the reducing agent in the following reactions:
a. Fe(s) + Cu2+(aq) → Fe2+(aq) + Cu(s)
b. Mg(s) + Cl2(g) → MgCl2(s)
c. 2 Al(s) + Cr2O3(s) → 2 Cr(s) + Al2O3(s)
Assume that the mixture of substances in drawing (a) undergoes a reaction. Which of the drawings (b)–(d) represent a product mixture consistent with the law of conservation of mass?
Reaction of A (green spheres) with B (blue spheres) is shown in the following diagram:
Which equation best describes the reaction?
a. A2 + 2 B → A2B2
b. 10 A + 5 B2 → 5 A2B2
c. 2 A + B2 → A2B2
d. 5 A + 5 B2 → 5 A2B2
An aqueous solution of a cation (represented as blue spheres in the diagram) is allowed to mix with a solution of an anion (represented as green spheres) and the following result is obtained:
Which combinations of cation and anion, chosen from the following lists, are compatible with the observed results? Explain.
Cations: Na+, Ca2+, Ag+, Ni2+
Anions: Cl−, CO23–, CrO42–, NO3–