Ch.5 Classification & Balancing of Chemical Reactions
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Ch.5 Classification & Balancing of Chemical Reactions - Problem 17
Chapter 5, Problem 17

Reaction of A (green spheres) with B (blue spheres) is shown in the following diagram:

Which equation best describes the reaction?
a. A2 + 2 B → A2B2
b. 10 A + 5 B2 → 5 A2B2
c. 2 A + B2 → A2B2
d. 5 A + 5 B2 → 5 A2B2

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the diagram. In the left box, observe that the red spheres (A) are paired as A₂ molecules, and the purple spheres (B) are paired as B₂ molecules. In the right box, observe that each A₂ molecule has combined with a B₂ molecule to form A₂B₂ molecules.
Step 2: Count the number of molecules in the left box. There are 5 A₂ molecules and 5 B₂ molecules. This indicates a 1:1 ratio of A₂ to B₂ molecules.
Step 3: Count the number of molecules in the right box. There are 5 A₂B₂ molecules formed, which matches the number of reactants in the left box.
Step 4: Write the balanced chemical equation based on the observations. Since 5 A₂ molecules react with 5 B₂ molecules to form 5 A₂B₂ molecules, the equation is: 5 A₂ + 5 B₂ → 5 A₂B₂.
Step 5: Compare the balanced equation to the given options. The correct answer is d. 5 A + 5 B₂ → 5 A₂B₂.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chemical Reaction

A chemical reaction involves the transformation of reactants into products through the breaking and forming of chemical bonds. In this context, the green spheres (A) and blue spheres (B) represent different chemical species that interact to form a new compound. Understanding the nature of these interactions is crucial for determining the correct chemical equation that describes the reaction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:58
Chemical Reaction: Chemical Change Concept 1

Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry is the calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions based on the conservation of mass. It allows chemists to predict the quantities of substances consumed and produced in a reaction. In this question, stoichiometric coefficients in the proposed equations indicate the ratio of A and B that react to form the product, A₂B₂.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:16
Stoichiometry

Molecular Representation

Molecular representation visually depicts the arrangement and interaction of atoms in a chemical reaction. The diagram shows how green and blue spheres (representing different atoms or molecules) rearrange during the reaction. Analyzing these representations helps in understanding the formation of products and is essential for selecting the correct chemical equation that accurately reflects the reaction process.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:08
Molecular Representations Concept 1
