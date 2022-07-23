Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.6 Chemical Reactions: Mole and Mass Relationships
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.6 Chemical Reactions: Mole and Mass RelationshipsProblem 43a
Chapter 6, Problem 43a

Titanium metal is obtained from the mineral rutile, TiO2. The process requires multiple steps, as shown in the following reactions:
TiO2(s) + 2 Cl2(g) + 2 C(s) → TiCl4(s) + 2 CO(g)
TiCl4(s) + 2 Mg(s) → Ti(s) + 2 MgCl2(s)
a. Write mole ratios to show the relationship between the reactants and products for each reaction.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of mole ratios. Mole ratios are derived from the coefficients of a balanced chemical equation and represent the proportional relationship between reactants and products in a chemical reaction.
Step 2: For the first reaction, TiO₂(s) + 2 Cl₂(g) + 2 C(s) → TiCl₄(s) + 2 CO(g), identify the coefficients of each substance. These coefficients are: 1 for TiO₂, 2 for Cl₂, 2 for C, 1 for TiCl₄, and 2 for CO.
Step 3: Write the mole ratios for the first reaction. For example, the mole ratio between TiO₂ and Cl₂ is 1:2, between TiO₂ and C is 1:2, between TiO₂ and TiCl₄ is 1:1, and between TiO₂ and CO is 1:2. Similarly, you can write mole ratios for other pairs of reactants and products.
Step 4: For the second reaction, TiCl₄(s) + 2 Mg(s) → Ti(s) + 2 MgCl₂(s), identify the coefficients of each substance. These coefficients are: 1 for TiCl₄, 2 for Mg, 1 for Ti, and 2 for MgCl₂.
Step 5: Write the mole ratios for the second reaction. For example, the mole ratio between TiCl₄ and Mg is 1:2, between TiCl₄ and Ti is 1:1, and between TiCl₄ and MgCl₂ is 1:2. Similarly, you can write mole ratios for other pairs of reactants and products.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mole Ratios

Mole ratios are derived from the coefficients of a balanced chemical equation and represent the proportional relationship between the amounts of reactants and products involved in a reaction. They are essential for stoichiometric calculations, allowing chemists to predict how much of each substance is needed or produced in a reaction. For example, in the reaction of TiO2 with Cl2 and C, the mole ratio indicates that one mole of TiO2 reacts with two moles of Cl2 and two moles of C to produce one mole of TiCl4 and two moles of CO.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:29
Mole Concept

Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry is the branch of chemistry that deals with the quantitative relationships between the substances involved in chemical reactions. It allows for the calculation of reactants and products in a reaction based on the balanced equation. Understanding stoichiometry is crucial for determining how much titanium can be produced from a given amount of rutile, as it provides the necessary framework for converting between moles of reactants and products.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:16
Stoichiometry

Chemical Reactions

Chemical reactions involve the transformation of reactants into products through the breaking and forming of chemical bonds. Each reaction can be represented by a balanced equation that shows the identity and quantity of each substance involved. In the provided reactions, the conversion of TiO2 to TiCl4 and then to titanium illustrates the multi-step nature of chemical processes, highlighting the importance of understanding each step to accurately write mole ratios and predict outcomes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:58
Chemical Reaction: Chemical Change Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

How many moles of ions are in 1.75 mol of K2SO4?

2557
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Caffeine has the formula C8H10N4O2. If an average cup of coffee contains approximately 125 mg of caffeine, how many moles of caffeine are in one cup?

2151
views
Textbook Question

The principal component of many kidney stones is calcium oxalate, CaC2O4. A kidney stone recovered from a typical patient contains 8.5 × 1020 formula units of calcium oxalate. How many moles of CaC2O4 are present in this kidney stone? What is the mass of the kidney stone in grams?

2061
views
Textbook Question

Titanium metal is obtained from the mineral rutile, TiO2. The process requires multiple steps, as shown in the following reactions:

TiO2(s) + 2 Cl2(g) + 2 C(s) → TiCl4(s) + 2 CO(g)

TiCl4(s) + 2 Mg(s) → Ti(s) + 2 MgCl2(s)

b. How many moles of TiO2 are needed to form one mole of titanium?

1868
views
Textbook Question

Titanium metal is obtained from the mineral rutile, TiO2. The process requires multiple steps, as shown in the following reactions:

TiO2(s) + 2 Cl2(g) + 2 C(s) → TiCl4(s) + 2 CO(g)

TiCl4(s) + 2 Mg(s) → Ti(s) + 2 MgCl2(s)

c. How many kilograms of rutile are needed to produce 95 kg of Ti?

1551
views
Textbook Question

In Problem 6.40, hydrazine reacted with oxygen according to the following (unbalanced) equation: N2H4(l) + O2(g) → NO2(g) + H2O(g)

a. If 75.0 kg of hydrazine are reacted with 75.0 kg of oxygen, which is the limiting reagent?

1650
views