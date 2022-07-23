Titanium metal is obtained from the mineral rutile, TiO2. The process requires multiple steps, as shown in the following reactions:

TiO 2 (s) + 2 Cl 2 (g) + 2 C(s) → TiCl 4 (s) + 2 CO(g)

TiCl 4 (s) + 2 Mg(s) → Ti(s) + 2 MgCl 2 (s)

a. Write mole ratios to show the relationship between the reactants and products for each reaction.