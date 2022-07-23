How many moles of ions are in 1.75 mol of K2SO4?
Titanium metal is obtained from the mineral rutile, TiO2. The process requires multiple steps, as shown in the following reactions:
TiO2(s) + 2 Cl2(g) + 2 C(s) → TiCl4(s) + 2 CO(g)
TiCl4(s) + 2 Mg(s) → Ti(s) + 2 MgCl2(s)
a. Write mole ratios to show the relationship between the reactants and products for each reaction.
Caffeine has the formula C8H10N4O2. If an average cup of coffee contains approximately 125 mg of caffeine, how many moles of caffeine are in one cup?
The principal component of many kidney stones is calcium oxalate, CaC2O4. A kidney stone recovered from a typical patient contains 8.5 × 1020 formula units of calcium oxalate. How many moles of CaC2O4 are present in this kidney stone? What is the mass of the kidney stone in grams?
b. How many moles of TiO2 are needed to form one mole of titanium?
c. How many kilograms of rutile are needed to produce 95 kg of Ti?
In Problem 6.40, hydrazine reacted with oxygen according to the following (unbalanced) equation: N2H4(l) + O2(g) → NO2(g) + H2O(g)
a. If 75.0 kg of hydrazine are reacted with 75.0 kg of oxygen, which is the limiting reagent?