Ch.6 Chemical Reactions: Mole and Mass Relationships
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 6, Problem 23

How many moles of ions are in 1.75 mol of K2SO4?

1
Identify the chemical formula of the compound: Potassium sulfate is K₂SO₄. It consists of 2 potassium (K⁺) ions and 1 sulfate (SO₄²⁻) ion per formula unit.
Determine the total number of ions produced when K₂SO₄ dissociates in water: Each formula unit of K₂SO₄ dissociates into 2 K⁺ ions and 1 SO₄²⁻ ion, for a total of 3 ions per formula unit.
Write the relationship between moles of K₂SO₄ and moles of ions: For every 1 mole of K₂SO₄, there are 3 moles of ions (2 moles of K⁺ and 1 mole of SO₄²⁻).
Set up the calculation: Multiply the given moles of K₂SO₄ (1.75 mol) by the ratio of moles of ions to moles of K₂SO₄ (3 moles of ions per 1 mole of K₂SO₄).
Perform the multiplication to find the total moles of ions: \( \text{Total moles of ions} = 1.75 \text{ mol K₂SO₄} \times \frac{3 \text{ mol ions}}{1 \text{ mol K₂SO₄}} \).

Molarity and Moles

Molarity is a measure of concentration, defined as the number of moles of solute per liter of solution. In this context, a mole is a unit that quantifies the amount of substance, where one mole contains approximately 6.022 x 10^23 entities (atoms, molecules, or ions). Understanding how to convert between moles and the number of particles is essential for solving the question.
Ionic Compounds

Ionic compounds, such as K2SO4 (potassium sulfate), consist of positively charged ions (cations) and negatively charged ions (anions). In K2SO4, there are two potassium ions (K+) and one sulfate ion (SO4^2-). Recognizing the composition of ionic compounds is crucial for determining the total number of ions present in a given amount of the compound.
Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry is the area of chemistry that deals with the quantitative relationships between reactants and products in chemical reactions. It allows us to calculate the number of moles of different species in a compound based on its formula. In this case, stoichiometry helps us determine how many moles of ions are produced from a specific number of moles of K2SO4.
