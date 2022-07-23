Conversion from Mass to Moles

To convert mass to moles, the formula used is: moles = mass (g) / molar mass (g/mol). This calculation is fundamental in chemistry, as it enables the determination of how many moles of a substance are present in a given mass. In the context of caffeine, knowing the mass of caffeine in a cup of coffee allows us to calculate the number of moles, which is essential for understanding its effects and interactions in biological systems.