Consider the balanced chemical equation: A2 + 2 B2 → 2 AB2. A reaction is performed with the initial amounts of A2 and B2 shown in part (a). The amount of product obtained is shown in part (b). Calculate the percent yield.
a. <IMAGE>
b. <IMAGE>
How many Na+ ions are in a mole of Na2SO4? How many SO42- ions?
How many moles of ions are in 1.75 mol of K2SO4?
The principal component of many kidney stones is calcium oxalate, CaC2O4. A kidney stone recovered from a typical patient contains 8.5 × 1020 formula units of calcium oxalate. How many moles of CaC2O4 are present in this kidney stone? What is the mass of the kidney stone in grams?
Titanium metal is obtained from the mineral rutile, TiO2. The process requires multiple steps, as shown in the following reactions:
TiO2(s) + 2 Cl2(g) + 2 C(s) → TiCl4(s) + 2 CO(g)
TiCl4(s) + 2 Mg(s) → Ti(s) + 2 MgCl2(s)
a. Write mole ratios to show the relationship between the reactants and products for each reaction.
b. How many moles of TiO2 are needed to form one mole of titanium?