Nitrogen in air reacts at high temperatures to form NO2 according to the following reaction: N2 + 2 O2 → 2 NO2
b. Estimate ∆H for this reaction (in kcal and kJ) using the bond energies from Table 7.1.
Glucose, also known as "blood sugar" when measured in blood, has the formula C6H12O6.
a. Write the equation for the combustion of glucose with O2 to give CO2 and H2O.
c. What is the minimum amount of energy (in kJ) a plant must absorb to produce 15.0 g of glucose?
For each of the following processes, specify whether entropy increases or decreases. Explain each of your answers.
a. Assembling a jigsaw puzzle
What two factors affect the spontaneity of a reaction?
What is the difference between an exothermic reaction and an exergonic reaction?