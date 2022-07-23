What two factors affect the spontaneity of a reaction?

Glucose, also known as "blood sugar" when measured in blood, has the formula C6H12O6.
c. What is the minimum amount of energy (in kJ) a plant must absorb to produce 15.0 g of glucose?
Glucose, also known as "blood sugar" when measured in blood, has the formula C6H12O6.
c. What is the minimum amount of energy (in kJ) a plant must absorb to produce 15.0 g of glucose?
Which of the following processes results in an increase in entropy of the system?
a. A drop of ink spreading out when it is placed in water
b. Steam condensing into drops on windows
c. Constructing a building from loose bricks
For each of the following processes, specify whether entropy increases or decreases. Explain each of your answers.
a. Assembling a jigsaw puzzle
What is the difference between an exothermic reaction and an exergonic reaction?
Under what conditions might a reaction be endothermic but exergonic? Explain.
For the reaction
b. Does entropy increase or decrease in this process?