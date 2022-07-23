Gaseous and Solid Reactants in K Expressions

In equilibrium constant expressions, only the concentrations of gaseous and aqueous species are included, while solids and pure liquids are omitted. This is because the activity of solids is considered constant and does not affect the equilibrium position. For the given reaction, only the gaseous products (CO and H2) and the gaseous reactant (H2O) will be included in the equilibrium expression, while the solid carbon (C) will not.