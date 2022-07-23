Textbook Question
The reaction between hydrogen gas and carbon to produce the gas known as ethylene is:
2 H2(g) + 2 C(s) → H2C=CH2(g), ∆G = +16.3 kcal/mol (+68 kJ/mol) 25 °C.
a. Is this reaction spontaneous at 25 °C?
972
views
The reaction between hydrogen gas and carbon to produce the gas known as ethylene is:
2 H2(g) + 2 C(s) → H2C=CH2(g), ∆G = +16.3 kcal/mol (+68 kJ/mol) 25 °C.
a. Is this reaction spontaneous at 25 °C?
What is meant by the term 'chemical equilibrium'? Must amounts of reactants and products be equal at equilibrium?
Why do catalysts not alter the amounts of reactants and products present at equilibrium?
Write the equilibrium constant expressions for the following reactions.
d. C(s) + H2O(g) ⇌ CO(g) + H2(g)
Use your answer from Problem 7.53 to calculate the following:
a. [N2O4] at equilibrium when [NO2] = 0.0250 mol/L
Use your answer from Problem 7.54 to calculate the following:
a. [O2] at equilibrium when [CO2] = 0.18 mol/L and [CO] = 0.0200 mol/L