Ch.12 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: Alkanes
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 12, Problem 2c

Draw structures for molecules that fit the following descriptions:
(c) C3H6O2 containing a carboxylic acid functional group

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the molecular formula C3H6O2. This indicates the molecule contains 3 carbon atoms, 6 hydrogen atoms, and 2 oxygen atoms.
Step 2: Recall the structure of a carboxylic acid functional group. A carboxylic acid contains a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom and single-bonded to a hydroxyl group (-COOH).
Step 3: Arrange the 3 carbon atoms in a chain. The carboxylic acid group will be attached to one of the terminal carbon atoms.
Step 4: Distribute the remaining hydrogen atoms to satisfy the valency of each carbon atom (each carbon atom should form 4 bonds). Ensure the molecular formula C3H6O2 is satisfied.
Step 5: Verify the structure by counting the total number of each type of atom (C, H, O) and ensuring the presence of the carboxylic acid functional group. The structure should match the molecular formula and functional group requirement.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Carboxylic Acid

A carboxylic acid is an organic compound that contains a carboxyl group (-COOH). This functional group consists of a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom and single-bonded to a hydroxyl group (-OH). Carboxylic acids are known for their acidic properties and are commonly found in various biological and chemical processes.
Molecular Formula

The molecular formula of a compound provides a count of each type of atom present in the molecule. For C3H6O2, it indicates that the molecule contains three carbon atoms, six hydrogen atoms, and two oxygen atoms. Understanding the molecular formula is essential for determining the structure and properties of the compound.
Structural Representation

Structural representation refers to the way in which the arrangement of atoms in a molecule is depicted. This can include Lewis structures, condensed formulas, or skeletal formulas. Accurately drawing the structure of C3H6O2 with a carboxylic acid functional group involves placing the carboxyl group appropriately within the molecular framework to reflect its chemical behavior.
