Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.12 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: Alkanes
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.12 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: AlkanesProblem 27
Chapter 12, Problem 27

What characteristics of carbon make possible the existence of so many different organic compounds?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Carbon has four valence electrons, allowing it to form four covalent bonds with other atoms, which is essential for creating complex molecules.
Carbon atoms can bond with each other to form long chains, branched structures, and rings, providing a versatile backbone for organic compounds.
The ability of carbon to form stable single, double, and triple bonds with other carbon atoms and with other elements like hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, and halogens contributes to the diversity of organic compounds.
Carbon's small size allows it to form strong covalent bonds with other atoms, which is crucial for the stability of organic molecules.
The tetrahedral geometry of carbon's bonding allows for the formation of isomers, which are compounds with the same molecular formula but different structures, further increasing the diversity of organic compounds.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Tetravalency of Carbon

Carbon has four valence electrons, allowing it to form four covalent bonds with other atoms. This tetravalency enables carbon to create a diverse array of structures, including chains, branches, and rings, which are fundamental in forming various organic compounds.
Recommended video:
Guided course
5:36
Amino Acid Catabolism: Carbon Atoms Concept 2

Catenation

Catenation is the ability of carbon atoms to bond with one another to form long chains or complex structures. This property is crucial for the formation of large organic molecules, such as proteins and nucleic acids, contributing to the vast diversity of organic compounds.

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that determine the chemical reactivity and properties of organic compounds. The presence of different functional groups allows for a wide variety of chemical behaviors and interactions, further enhancing the diversity of organic chemistry.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:11
Functional Group Priorities Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Give the IUPAC names for the following alkanes:

a.

1402
views
Textbook Question

Give the IUPAC names for the following alkanes:

b.

1472
views
Textbook Question

Give the IUPAC names for the following cycloalkanes:

b.

1293
views
Textbook Question

Why are most organic compounds nonconducting and insoluble in water?

1984
views
Textbook Question

For each of the following, give an example of a member compound containing 5 carbons total:

(a) Alcohol

1347
views
Textbook Question

For each of the following, give an example of a member compound containing 5 carbons total:

(d) Ether

1228
views